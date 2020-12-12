Sharad Pawar, veteran veteran of 80 years, has accumulated even in BCCI and ICC;

Sharad Pawar Birthday: Today is Sharad Pawar’s birthday as the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and one of the most prominent leaders of the country. Sharad Pawar Age is 80 years old today. On this occasion, many big leaders have congratulated Sharad Pawar on his birthday. And wish for longevity. Also Read – IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma will leave for Australia on December 14 after passing the fitness test

Among those who congratulate are Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While congratulating Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday, PM Narendra Modi said, "Happy birthday to Pawar ji. May God grant him a long life and a healthy life. Sharad Pawar played an important role in forming the Shiv Sena government by supporting Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar was born on 12 December 1940. He was born in Baramati, Maharashtra (Sharad Pawar Birth Place). Sharad Pawar's full name is Sharad Govindrao Pawar. Sharad Pawar married Pratibha Pawar (Sharad Pawar Marriage) in 1967. Sharad Pawar has spent more than 50 years in politics. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. He was CM of Maharashtra thrice. He was a minister many times in the central government. He was also the Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008. He was also the President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012.