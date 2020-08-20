Sharad Pawar’s big statement in Sushant case- said about CBI investigation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that the Maharashtra government will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Also Read – Pakistani actor Hasan Khan lied, did not get Sushant’s role, OTT platform also refused

Pawar said that he is confident that Maha Vikas Aghadi will respect the decision of the Government Supreme Court. The top court has decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on 14 June.

Pawar also said that he hopes that the case of the actor’s death will not be investigated like the superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case, which is not yet completed.

Dabholkar was shot dead on 20 August 2013 in Pune.

Pawar tweeted, “I am confident that the Maharashtra government will honor the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation.”

The former Union Minister said, “I hope that the investigation should not be done like the Dr. Narendra Dabholkar murder case … The CBI took up the investigation in this case in 2014 and it is still not completed.” ‘

After Rajput’s death, the Mumbai Police started an investigation in the case and recorded statements of 56 people, including actress Riya Chakraborty.

After this Rajput’s father K.K. On the basis of Singh’s complaint, Bihar Police registered an FIR in Patna. Singh accused Chakraborty, his parents and some others, including his brother, of abetting Sushant to suicide. The Bihar government had requested the CBI to investigate the matter.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government’s recommendation to conduct an inquiry into the FIR lodged in Patna with the CBI in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The apex court said that the Bihar government is capable of handing over the case to the CBI for investigation.