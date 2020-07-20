Sharad Pawar’s statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi: Uma Bharti

Sehore: National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party Uma Bharti has called Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar as “Ramadrohi” for his statement on Ram temple. Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said, “Sharad Pawar’s statement is Ramdrohi. Not against Modi, but against Ram ”. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi, said- A dynasty wants to ruin PM Modi

This statement of BJP leader Uma Bharti has come on the comment of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, in which he said, we are thinking how to fight against the corona virus, while some people think that corona will build a temple.

Tell Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Puja of Ram temple on August 3 or 5. Reacting to Pawar's statement about the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uma Bharti said on Monday that the Prime Minister is a person who does not sleep more than four hours.

“Sharad Pawar’s statement is Ramdrohi. Not against Modi ji but against Ram ”: BJP leader Uma Bharti on NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s comment (we are wondering how to fight against the corona virus when some people think corona will build a temple) pic.twitter.com/bHippNe3zl – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 20, 2020

Uma Bharti said, “He (Modi) works for 24 hours. He never took leave till today. I know his nature, he will continue to do the work of filing in the plane. If the Prime Minister gives two hours to Lord Ram and goes to Ayodhya for two-three hours, then how will such an economy be spoiled in this? ”

Bharti said, “I believe that Pawar’s statement is not against Prime Minister Modi, but it is against Lord Ram.” Significantly, the question of reporters about the proposed date of laying the foundation stone of Ram temple In response, Pawar said in Solapur on Sunday, “The elimination of Kovid-19 is the priority of the Maharashtra government, but some people feel that the construction of the temple will help to overcome it.”

Some people think that building the temple will end the corona virus epidemic: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that some people feel that building a temple will help eradicate the corona virus epidemic.

Pawar made a statement on the question about the foundation of the Ram temple

Pawar told reporters in Solapur, “The elimination of Kovid-19 is the priority of the Maharashtra government, but some people feel that the construction of the temple will help to overcome it.” Actually, he was asked about the proposed date of laying the foundation stone of Ram temple, in which he said this in response.

Trust invites PM Modi to lay foundation stone

Let us tell you that a day earlier, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust suggested two dates of next month to lay the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, after which this comment has come. The trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone on August 3 or 5.