Sharad Pawar’s statement on Farm Bill 2020, said – Government’s intention is right, but why hurry

Mumbai: Announcing a day-long fast in support of the suspended MPs, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday why the government was in such a hurry to pass the agriculture bills. Addressing media persons in Mumbai, Pawar said, "I have decided to one day fast in support of the protesting MPs."

Pawar said that even though the intention of the government may be correct, he never saw the bills passing in this way. There was haste in passing the bill, this happened when the MPs were raising questions about the agricultural bills.

Pawar said, "Members wanted to ask more questions on bills. It was felt that they did not want to discuss. When the MPs did not get a reply, they reached the well of the House. " The NCP chief said, "The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is not beyond the rules and the members of the Rajya Sabha have been suspended for expressing their views."