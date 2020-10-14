Sharad Yadav’s daughter joined Congress, a senior LJP leader also held hands

new Delhi: Subhashini Yadav, daughter of democratic Janata Dal leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, joined the Congress on Wednesday. Along with him, senior LJP leader Kali Pandey also joined the Congress. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: BJP released the list of 35 candidates for the third phase, see …

It is believed that Subhashini can also contest in Bihar assembly elections on Congress ticket. Subhashini and Kali Pandey joined the party in the presence of senior Congress leaders Pawan Kheda, Devendra Yadav and Ajay Kapoor.

On this occasion, Congress spokesperson Kheda said, "We are proud that Subhashini Yadav has joined Congress. His father has a huge contribution in India's parliamentary democracy. "

Delhi: Loktantrik Janata Dal Chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao joins Congress. pic.twitter.com/OGqkuULb8X – ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Let me tell you that Sharad Yadav was in JD (U) before forming his party and he also played the role of NDA convenor for many years while being the president of the party.

In 2017, Sharad Yadav was removed from JD (U) for his involvement in anti-party activities. He then formed the democratic Janata Dal.

He was part of the Grand Alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and contested from Madhepura under the banner of this, but he had to face defeat.