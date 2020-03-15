Sharath Kamal Clinches Oman Open, Ends Decade Long Title Drought

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal ended his decade prolonged look ahead to a establish, producing a sensational effectivity to win the ITTF Challenger Plus Oman Open on Sunday.
four hours in the past
Sports activities
