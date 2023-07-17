Shardlake Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season of the planned Disney+ streaming television series Shardlake is based on the historical mystery books in the Shardlake series by C. J. Sansom, which are set in the 16th century under the reign of Henry VIII.

Stephen Butchard adapted the show; Justin Chadwick served as director; and The Forge served as producer. Alongside Sean Bean is Thomas Cromwell, Arthur Hughes plays the title character Matthew Shardlake.

Shardlake Season 1 Release Date

Sir Kenneth Branagh was a candidate to play a detective in the Shardlake novels that the BBC explored adapting for television in 2007.

Branagh finally made the decision to go on to appear in Wallander at the BBC despite the fact that the film was never completed.

The release date for Shardlake has not been updated as of the time of writing. Early in 2022, development on the series was underway. As a result, it may be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon.

Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will inform the release area.

Shardlake Season 1 Cast

The first season of Shardlake stars Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice, Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake, Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell, Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak, Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian, and Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome.

Arthur Hughes portrays Matthew Shardlake, a lawyer with a strong sense of justice and one of the few moral individuals in a world full of plots and intrigues. Sean Bean plays Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII’s lethal and formidable right-hand man. Shardlake works for him.

Shardlake Season 1 Trailer

Shardlake Season 1 Plot

The setting of Shardlake was drawn from the first novel in Sansom’s trilogy, “Dissolution,” which happens during the monastic dissolution.

The movie’s producers preview the story: Shardlake’s sheltered existence as a lawyer is turned upside down when Cromwell instructs him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners inside a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea.

Now that the commissioner is gathering evidence to do so, it is crucial for Cromwell’s political survival that Shardlake solve the murder and close the abbey.

Shardlake receives a clear message from him that failure is not an option. Cromwell demands that they travel together even if Shardlake still decides whether Jack Barak, a self-assured and alluring companion, is a personal assistant nor a spy.

Because they are worried about the future and would presumably stop at nothing to preserve their order, the monks of Scarnsea are hostile, sceptical, and paranoid towards the couple.

