Share CM Uddhav Thackeray’s cartoon on WhatsApp, then fight a retired naval officer, see VIDEO

In Maharashtra, a 62-year-old retired Naval officer was assaulted by alleged Shiv Sena activists for sharing a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp on Friday. police gave this information. Police said that four people have been arrested in this regard. An official said that the incident took place at around 11.30 am in the Lokhandwala Complex area of ​​suburban Kandivali.

He said, 'Madan Sharma, retired naval officer, sent a cartoon (Uddhav Thackeray Cartoon) on Thackeray in a WhatsApp group. Some Shiv Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma suffered an eye injury and is being treated at the hospital. "The incident of the assault has been captured in the society's CCTV camera.

The officer said that a case has been registered against six people under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions related to rioting. He said that Kamlesh Kadam and three other people were arrested in this case late in the evening. The inspection of the matter is going on.

Extremely sad & shocking incident.

Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a whatsapp forward.

Pls stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji.

We demand strong action and punishment to these goons. https://t.co/g4fQ5xfPYz pic.twitter.com/p1vdP2P0m8 – Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 11, 2020

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tweeted about the incident. He said, “Very sad and shocking incident … The retired Navy officer was killed by goons because he had only forwarded a WhatsApp. Stop this, respected Uddhav Thackeray. We demand harsh action and punishment on these goons. ‘

The ruling Shiv Sena, which sabotaged the office of actress Kangana Ranaut by sabotaging her office, has now seriously hurt her eye while beating an elderly former naval officer Madan Sharma under the head of power. The Chief Minister is running a dictatorship at home. pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 – Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

The BJP MLA also shared the tweet, writing, ‘The ruling Shiv Sena, which sabotaged the office of actress Kangana Ranaut by showing her masculinity, has now hurt her eye by beating an elderly former naval officer Madan Sharma under the head of power. The Chief Minister is running dictatorship.