ShareX is the best free app to take screenshots on Windows 10 and 11 and now supports copying text from screenshots

Day by day we are looking to have the greatest possible productivity in Windows by making use of tools that make your routine easier. One of the most common tasks in Windows when working may be the fact of take screenshots. Natively, Microsoft integrates a tool to make them comfortably with Clippings, but it can be a bit lame. Therefore, you have to opt for other programs that try to offer better features.

As an alternative to Cuts, you can find the ShareX program, which is now launching its version 14 with new functions that will try to help you take better screenshots. This is an open source and completely free program that has a really low impact on the system as it is light in weight and hardly consumes any resources.

ShareX will allow you to take incredible screenshots

As soon as you download the program and run it, a list will appear with all the commands that exist to work with. They are really intuitive and are not limited to just capturing a rectangle of the screen, since it can go much further. These keyboard shortcuts, which we specify below, are completely customizable so that you can choose the keys that most interest you (without conflicts in the system).

Control + Impr Pant : Captures a rectangle region.

: Captures a rectangle region. Impr Pant: capture full screen.

capture full screen. Alt + Impr Pant: capture the active window.

capture the active window. Shift + Impr Pant: will record the screen.

will record the screen. Control + Shift + Impr Pant: record the screen in GIF format.





When executing the screenshot through the program or with the shortcuts, you can get to make a screenshot of specific pixels. In this way, the precision is total to capture a specific content to the last possible pixel. But there are also the classic captures that we have mentioned of the active window and also of the entire screen of the main monitor.

All these screenshots remain in a list of the program itself to be able to work with them. You will see them as thumbnails, but by clicking on them you will enlarge them to see them in detail. Likewise, when you click on the secondary button, you will have access to different options to be able to carry out some actions on these images. The option to perform editions on these, such as cropping them, adding annotations or also resizing them directly.





ShareX also integrates a series of effects to be able to apply them to all screenshots. They are available on the developer’s website so you have a frame on the image or a blur effect. At the moment the new screenshot will be saved so that you can finally export it to where you need it.





And if you want to share it with someone, the service will automatically upload it to the internet generating a link to quickly upload it to networks or send it by messaging. Although if you want to go further, you can also generate a QR code to share it quickly in any service you need it.

Text can be extracted from a screenshot

But what is really interesting about ShareX as of version 14 is the ability to extract a text from a screenshot. This makes it really quick to be able to copy all the text you have on this image and export it to an external editor. It is something that can already be found in numerous mobile operating systems to improve productivity.





This is achieved by having the screenshot already stored in the ShareX manager itself and right-clicking on it. In the context menu, simply select the option OCR image. At the moment a pop-up will appear with all the text that can be found on the screenshot to copy or edit it.