Sharing the sexual video of Santi Millán can be a crime: the keys to the laws that protect our privacy in Spain

One of the topics that has covered the most trending topic of these last days has been the filtering of a video where the actor and presenter Santi Millán appears having sexual relations with a woman.





The video seems to be recorded as a selfie (according to what is said since we did not want to see it from here out of respect for the privacy of the people who appear in the video) and for many people, the fact that he recorded it himselfseems to make them believe (according to what is commented on Twitter) that in this case it is lawful to share the content.

This very morning the affected actor has publicly said that he will take legal action because the leaking of this video has been a crime. Based on the law that protects us in Spain, here we will see why what is happening is, indeed, a reason for Santi Millán to take legal action. And also We will see who are the people who have been able to commit crimes by sharing this information. We will give you this information thanks to expert lawyers and lawyers.

Depends on how the video was obtained





Sergio Carrasco MayansFase Consulting’s lawyer, clarifies that “the issue of these disclosures and their repercussion from the legal point of view depends on how the content was initially obtained“.

On the one hand, we can first go to the Criminal Code, and analyze who has started the dissemination of the video (that is, if they have obtained it with permission, such as a case of sexting or similar, or if they have obtained it without permission through through an attack on a computer or other mechanisms). To start on this path, the first thing is to know how that video ended up in the hands of the first person who began to spread the images:

If you are a person who has obtained the images without permission we would speak of a discovery of secrets by whoever obtains it initially (1 to 4 years in prison and a fine of 12 to 24 months) and of disclosure if he also spreads it (2 to 5 years in prison).

If it is someone else who spreads knowing that it is illicit (They have passed them through a network, he redistributes them for example, and you know they have been obtained illegally) 1 to 3 years and a fine of 12 to 24 months.

If it was sent to you by the other party, that is, has obtained the content legally, and spreads itthe case changes and we would speak of a non-consensual dissemination of images instead of secrets, which would be 3 months to 1 year in prison or a fine of 6 to 12 months, and retransmission is currently not contemplated within the possibilities of punishment in the Criminal Code (as long as the origin has obtained them legally).

It is important to go to the origin

After this detailed explanation, Sergio Carrasco tells us that “it is for this reason that it is so important to determine who has made the disseminationfrom where it was generated”.

That said, in the latter case he could seek civil compensation, or Millán could file a complaint with the Data Protection Agency, which also has a priority route for actions on sexual or violent content. Therefore, it is possible that they could end up having to answer for these resubmissions.

Since Olympe lawyers They also wanted to remember the crime of disseminating sexual images of someone without consent. Although they recall that “everything in criminal law is much more complicated and can’t be summed up in a tweet BUT it’s good advice for navigators”.

Law of the Only yes is yes in Spain

It must be remembered that the “Only yes is yes” law, as it is commonly known, was recently approved in Spain and speaks of consent in sexual matters. If you send intimate images or videos through messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram without the consent of the person in the photo you can end up in jail. If you get an image of someone and you forward it, you can face a fine. All this according to the new ‘Comprehensive guarantee of sexual freedom Law’, which was approved.

The law says that: “Whoever, without the authorization of the affected person, disseminates, reveals or transfers to third parties images or audiovisual recordings of the person who had obtained with his consent at a domicile or in any other place out of sight of third partieswhen the disclosure seriously undermines the personal privacy of that person”.

On the other hand, if you receive an image and forward it, you could be fined: “It will impose the penalty of a fine of one to three months to whom having received the images or audiovisual recordings to which the previous paragraph refers, disseminates, reveals or transfers them to third parties without the consent of the affected person,” the text points out.

Regarding this, when we talk about the lack that can be caused by a user who is involved in the initial leak dedicating himself to spreading this video on networks and messaging applications, Sergio Carrasco Moyans explains that “everything will depend on if we understand that the initial filtration is indicated, and whoever shares it knows it. That would allow going through the Criminal route. In the rest of the cases, it would be necessary to go through other ways.

Despite this, you only have to go to Twitter to see that there are many people asking to be shared and other people saying they’ll keep it private. Even users posting that they have already shared it hundreds of times in groups without being aware of the danger of these actions.