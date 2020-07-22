Sharjil Imam involved in anti-CAA movement infected with corona virus in prison

Sharjil Imam, an IIT Bombay alumnus jailed in Assam for his alleged involvement in protests against the CAA, has been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus. A top official gave this information on Tuesday. Also Read – Sharjeel approaches High Court, challenge trial court order

Inspector General (Jail) Dashrath Das said that samples of the Imam and some other prisoners were examined and their results came out on Tuesday. Also Read – Supreme court seeks reply from Delhi government on Sharjeel’s petition, next hearing after 10 days

He said that the Imam accused of sedition case was to be taken to Delhi first, but now he will be sent to a hospital here. Also Read – Ujapa also imposed on Jailed Sharjil Imam, Police bid – act on the basis of facts

He was actively involved in the Shaheen Bagh protests in the national capital against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). A case was registered under the sedition law for the Imam’s speech in which he was allegedly threatened to separate Assam from the rest of the country through violent means.

Das said that 435 jail inmates have so far been found to be suffering from Kovid-19, including activist and farmer leader Akhil Gogoi.