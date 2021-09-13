Sharks seized from a Chinese boat fishing in Galapagos showed high levels of mercury

Image of the cargo of sharks found in the Fu Yuan Yu Leng 999, in 2017. (Photo: Directorate of the Galapagos National Park).

The consumption of mercury through marine species is one of the concerns of scientists due to the risks it implies for the health of people, especially with animals that are common in the diet of certain populations. Recent research, published in the scientific journal Science, has revealed that sharks found in the Chinese fishing vessel Fu Yuan Yu Leng 999 had high levels of mercury.

In 2017, the Fu Yuan Yu Leng 999 He was arrested for fishing within the Galapagos Marine Reserve. In the cellars around 500 tons of fish were found, including vulnerable and protected species such as hammerhead sharks. The Ecuadorian justice sentenced the ship’s captain Fu Yuan Yu Leng 999 and his three assistants to the payment of USD 6.1 million and 3 years in prison for the crime of fishing for protected species. The 16 additional crew members were declared accomplices in the event with a sentence of one year in prison.

The cargo found in that Chinese fishing vessel was subjected to several studies, one of them determined that lFish sharks inhabited the waters of the Galapagos Islands. This new research measured the concentration of mercury in animals and “ data exceeded threshold value for one serving of fish per week “, that is the mercury levels found are not tolerable for regular consumption.

Mercury (Hg) pollution has significant adverse effects on marine ecosystems, as well as human health, according to the study. Mercury is known to be a highly toxic pollutant. This reaches the ocean through river inlets through estuaries, underwater volcanic activity and atmospheric deposits, the latter being the The result of human activities, such as emissions from coal-fired power plants, metallurgy and artisanal gold mining, the production and use of mercury, and the extraction of industrial metals, the research explains.

Various studies and reports show that Shark fin is one of Asia’s most valued and luxury seafood. Sharks are mainly consumed for their meat, skin, cartilage, liver, and fins, which are highly prized in Asian culture for traditional shark fin soup. According to the United Nations Food Organization (FAO), in China, It is estimated that the annual fishery for sharks ranges between 10,000 and 15,000 tons, almost all of which is consumed in the country.

For the research, a total of 73 sharks of six species: 14 hammerhead sharks, 12 blue shark, 14 oceanic shark, 13 silky shark, 6 big eye thresher shark and 14 pelagic thresher shark. Five of these species are listed as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (UICN).

Undated photograph released this Monday by Pelayo Salinas of the Charles Darwin Foundation in which a group of sharks was recorded in the waters of the Galapagos Islands, including female hammerheads. EFE / Pelayo Salinas / Charles Darwin Foundation



The study evaluated the risks of consuming species with these levels of mercury and determined that women, men, and children can be exposed to mercury contamination from the regular ingestion of shellfish and, more specifically, from the ingestion of sharks throughout the world, hence the greatest concern falls on pregnant women, fetuses and babies, according to the researchers. “The consumption of shark species is a great concern, especially due to its effects on the fetus, newborn and children, since this element can cross the placental barrier”, Explains the scientific article.

Newborns can also be exposed to mercury by consuming contaminated breast milk., but to a lesser extent, the research explains. It is for these factors that the World Health Organization has recommended that pregnant women and young mothers be aware of exposure to levels of mercury that can be transmitted through marine fish that are part of their usual diet.

The researchers found that the silky shark was the species with the highest percentage of mercury: 30.73%. While the scalloped hammerhead shark had the lowest percentage with 24.2%. All species exceeded the threshold level 0.12 mg defined for a consumption limit of 4 fish meals per month.

For the results found, scientists suggest that “the consumption of this particular meat may pose a serious risk to human health” especially for populations that include shark in their regular diet. Researchers call for pregnant women and children to be given special attention regarding the frequency and amount of shark meat intake.

