Sharlto Copley Joins ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 at Netflix

“Powers” alum Sharlto Copley has been solid in “Russian Doll” at Netflix, the most recent big-name actor to hitch the star-studded, award-winning thriller dramedy for its second season. Beforehand introduced Season 2 recurring solid members embrace Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Carolyn Michelle Smith (“Colony”).

The collection stars Natasha Lyonne as a New York lady (Nadia) who turns into caught in an countless loop of attending her personal celebration solely to die and repeat the evening time and again. The primary season additionally starred Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, and Charlie Barnett. Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Bobb, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh appeared in guest-starring roles. Particulars about Season 2’s storyline and character descriptions are nonetheless being stored underneath wraps.

Information of the South African star’s casting comes because the collection not too long ago started manufacturing. Copley is repped by WME and Fourward, and can subsequent be seen within the title position of Ted Kaczynski (aka the Unabomber) in “Ted Ok.” He’s finest recognized for enjoying the lead on Neill Blomkamp’s sci-fi movie “District 9.”

“Russian Doll” Season 1, created and government produced by Lyonne alongside Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Leslye Headland (“Sleeping with Different Individuals”) dropped in 2019 and was renewed shortly thereafter by Netflix. The present was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season, in the end successful three. Lyonne picked up one of many nominations for finest actress in a comedy, whereas the present itself was nominated for finest comedy collection.

“Russian Doll” is produced by Common Tv, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions banner, JAX Media and three Arts Leisure.

Deadline first reported Copley’s casting.