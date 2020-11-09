Sharma’s Comeback; Ferguson’s Retirement

With the newest cricket information on Sportsadda, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma took a rest due to a hamstring injury obtained during a match against Kings XI Punjab.

Sharma won’t participate for two weeks to recover from his injury. With this, Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals opener said that they will try to use this incident to their advantage.

‘Rohit is a very good player, and he hasn’t played many matches so I am not sure about his touch, and that means that we can definitely take advantage of it’, Dhawan stated.

‘My best wishes to him, but yes as opponents, we can take advantage of that for sure and make plans accordingly’, he added.

On the other hand, Sunil Gavaskar, the former captain of India national team said that he is looking forward to see Sharma fit to play ahead of the tour of Australia.

‘Whatever has transpired earlier with regards to his (Rohit) injury, keeping that aside, I would say it is a great news for Indian cricket that Rohit Sharma is fit’, Gavaskar stated.

However, the head coach of the team, Ravi Shastri and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly argued not to rush his comeback. This is for him to fully recover. They also want to put Sharma through another fitness test just to make sure.

‘He played the match to show that he is fit but if BCCI wants to test his fitness again, then there is nothing wrong in it. Because they want to check if he is fully fit or not’, Ganguly said.

Gavaskar also argued that even though having a rupture is a valid one to take weeks off, Sharma looks confident to play again. Fans are also waiting for him to appear in the latest

cricket news on Sportsadda playing with the team again. Nevertheless, Sharma’s quick recovery is still good news for the team.

As of writing, the Mumbai Indians is at the top of the leaderboard while the Rajasthan Royals are at the bottom.

On the contrary, Callum Ferguson announced his retirement from first-class cricket. He said that he will play his last first-class match for South Australia. He also cleared that he will still be the captain of Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

‘I’d like to thank my family, my parents Pauline and Jim, and my wife Rhiannon who have supported me through the journey. I also have great gratitude for all my team-mates, coaches, SACA Members and fans who have made my time in the baggy red most enjoyable, and I have always been proud to play for this great State’, Ferguson stated.

‘I wish nothing but the best for the team which I believe has the talent and drive to take us to a Shield in the years to come. I’m looking forward to playing in the Marsh Cup later in the season and continuing to help mentor our young exciting players’, he added.

Ferguson is an Australian cricketer who also played with Pune Warriors India, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, and Worcestershire.

With his outstanding skills, he scored 20 hundreds and 48 fifties. He also played a total of 146 first-class games scoring 9,278 runs at an average of 36.81.

Ferguson was also regarded as the most active player because he scored 8,210 runs in the Sheffield Shield alone.

‘His performances on the ground have been of the highest calibre and most importantly he has been a team member of great character and strength. His leadership has been excellent, and we hope Callum’s impact will be reflected in a new era of players in the future’, James Pyke said, the South Australia chairman of selectors.

‘We wish Callum the best and look forward to watching him guide our younger players and to help them build an established career just as he has done’, he added.