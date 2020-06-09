Sharon gets her baby back but loses Phil – is it all over again for EastEnders’ cursed couple?

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is lastly reunited with baby son Kayden, but on the expense of her marriage to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after he ordered his spouse to decide on between him and her baby.

Monday eighth June’s emotional EastEnders noticed the residents of Albert Sq. collect for a memorial for Sharon’s teenage son Dennis Rickman, who tragically died in February’s boat catastrophe on the day she gave start to lover Keanu Taylor’s son Kayden.

Devastated by grief, Sharon rejected her new child not wanting to exchange Denny and gave him to granny Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) to carry up away from Walford.

Final week she had a last-minute change of coronary heart, but with Phil unable to take care of being always reminded of his spouse’s infidelity Shaz is now left holding the baby as her goals of a recent begin operating the Queen Vic with her hubby in tatters.

Whereas Sharon and Phil’s marital merry-go-round continues, spare a thought for Karen who needed to hand back the baby boy she was ready to boost as her personal – talking solely to RadioTimes.com, Stanley insists there aren’t any onerous emotions between the ladies, regardless of the ache her alter ego feels.

“Karen doesn’t begrudge Sharon. She is gutted but places a courageous face on it. We noticed her drop Kayden off on the doorstep and as quickly as Sharon went inside, Karen broke down.”

So there’s no selection of this souring relations between the ladies, who’s first encounter when the Taylors moved in three years in the past was a public row that ended with Karen punching Sharon within the face!

“Who’d have thought they’d find yourself with a baby in widespread!” laughs Stanley. “They’re like chalk and cheese, aren’t they? There is a mutual respect now. They’ve had their rows but Sharon wanted Karen in the long run. I don’t suppose Karen will give her a tough time about taking Kayden back, in the end he belongs along with his mum. Selfishly, Karen has bonded with her grandchild, but one mum to a different she understands and has empathy for her dropping Denny.

“Karen can nonetheless be a part of his life, and Sharon has a free babysitter!

Having picked her son over the plans she had with Phil to place the previous behind them, what does this imply for the way forward for the Vic? If the sale falls via and the Carters are compelled to remain put, will landlady Linda slide back into alcoholism?

