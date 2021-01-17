Sharon Hoffman Exits EP Role at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Stay’ After Short Stint

Sharon Hoffman is leaving as govt producer of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Stay” after a brief tenure within the position that began in Might.

The choice to half methods is alleged to be mutual, based on an individual conversant in the matter, with each events deciding that they had not struck upon match. A spokeswoman for the late-night program confirmed the departure, however declined to supply any element. THR beforehand reported her exit.

Hoffman and Kimmel had not labored carefully collectively for a part of her time on the present. The late-night host took an prolonged trip for a part of June, all of July and August, and a part of September. Visitor hosts included Anthony Anderson, Kerry Washington, Billy Eichner, Tracee Ellis Ross, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, D.L. Hughley, Amy Schumer, Sarah Cooper, Lil Rel Howery, David Spade and Billy Porter. Kimmel returned to the present’s studio this fall, however not too long ago needed to return to main this system from residence as a result of results of the coronavirus pandemic in California.

Hoffman leaves as Kimmel’s program not too long ago established itself as a agency number-two among the many daypart’s signature applications. CBS’ “Late Present With Stephen Colbert” captures the most important viewers amongst wee-hours programming. She additionally helped steer the workers again to studio manufacturing amongst pandemic challenges and protocols

Throughout her tenure, this system gained consideration for its interview with former President Barack Obama, who visited Kimmel to kick off the tour behind his new e-book.

Her arrival got here after an extended tenure by her predecessor, Jill Leiderman, who labored with Kimmel for 14 years and is alleged to have helped produce round 2,500 episodes and particular broadcasts of the late-night present.

Hoffman served as govt producer of ViacomCBS’ “Leisure Tonight” from late 2016 to July of 2019, and has not too long ago been providing manufacturing consulting providers. Earlier than becoming a member of “ET,” she was govt producer of weekend information at CBS Information, and served as a senior producer at each “CBS This Morning” and “Good Morning America.” She helped relaunch “CBS This Morning” in 2012.

She was the newest information producer to decamp for late-night. One other “CBS This Morning” govt, Chris Licht, oversees CBS’ “Late Present with Stephen Colbert.”

Different govt producers on the ABC program embody David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron.