Sharon Horgan Joins Nicolas Cage ‘Insufferable Weight of Massive Expertise’

Sharon Horgan will play Nicolas Cage’s ex-wife in Lionsgate’s motion comedy “The Insufferable Weight of Massive Expertise.”

Cage stars as a fictionalized model of himself who’s feeling creatively unfulfilled and dealing with monetary damage, main him to simply accept a $1 million provide to attend the birthday of a brilliant fan, performed by Pedro Pascal. When issues take a wildly harmful flip, Cage is pressured to stay as much as his personal legend, channelling his most iconic on-screen characters with a view to save himself and his family members. Horgan’s character will likely be drawn into the occasions as they get out of hand.

The movie will likely be directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The producers are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. “The Insufferable Weight of Massive Expertise” is anticipated to enter manufacturing this fall.

Horgan received a BAFTA TV award for greatest comedy author and two British Comedy awards for greatest TV actress for her BBC collection “Pulling,” which she co-wrote. She additionally obtained an Emmy nomination for co-writing “Disaster,” a Channel four collection she starred in and government produced alongside Rob Delaney. Horgan additionally created the HBO comedy collection “Divorce” and co-created TV comedy collection “Motherland.” Along with her one BAFTA TV win, she’s obtained seven different nominations on the award present.

Her function movie credit embody “Recreation Night time” and “Army Wives.” She is represented by WME, U.Ok.’s United Brokers and lawyer Nelson Davis.

Lionsgate has slated “The Insufferable Weight of Massive Expertise” for March 19, 2021.