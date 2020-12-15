Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive for COVID-19, Brief Hospitalization

“The Discuss” host Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she examined constructive for COVID-19, and was briefly hospitalized.

In a tweet posted on Monday night time, Osbourne shared her analysis and mentioned that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has examined detrimental.

“I wished to share I’ve examined constructive for Covid 19,” Osbourne wrote. “After a short hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has examined detrimental) whereas ‘The Discuss’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everybody please keep protected and wholesome.”

“The Discuss” replied to Osbourne’s tweet with a message of help, writing: “Wishing you a speedy restoration, Mrs. O, we love you.”

On Dec. 10, Osbourne’s “The Discuss” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba additionally shared that she had contracted COVID-19. In a submit on her Instagram account, Inaba wrote: “I’m dwelling with some signs and can be sequestering as per the CDC tips, resting and caring for myself… I’ve been in a really protected surroundings following all the rules and security protocols and it nonetheless discovered it’s approach to me. So, it is a pleasant reminder to be additional cautious this vacation season. Put on your masks, socially and bodily preserve your distance, and wash your palms. Take care everybody. And I’ll preserve you up to date on my journey.”

“The Discuss” hosts embody Osbourne, Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood. The present lately wrapped manufacturing for the yr. Following Eve’s announcement of her departure and Marie Osmond’s exit earlier within the yr, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are set to affix the present subsequent season.