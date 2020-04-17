Sharon Vuong Departs CBS as Head of Alternative Programming – Variety

CBS Leisure’s senior vice chairman of various programming Sharon Vuong has exited the community, deciding to depart on the finish of her contract on Friday.

Vuong was named to the place in April 2017 after spending six years in CBS’ various division, and was popular with colleagues and producers. In an inner memo, CBS Leisure President Kelly Kahl shared the information with employees, calling Vuong an “invaluable member” of the community and a “guardian and shepherd” of its signature exhibits, such as “Survivor,” “The Wonderful Race,” and “Large Brother.” He mentioned Vuong is leaving to spend extra time together with her household: “Whereas that usually feels like spin, on this case it’s completely true.”

In her personal electronic mail to employees, Vuong known as her exit “a really troublesome choice,” expressing gratitude for her colleagues and their “dedication, infectious ardour and onerous work.”

“I’m excited to carve out my subsequent chapter, and to take pleasure in a a lot wanted break with my household,” she wrote. “On the identical time, it’s unimaginable for me to know precisely how one can say goodbye to what actually has change into my house away from house.”

A brand new head of unscripted has not but been named.

Right here is Kahl’s memo:

Good afternoon, everybody. Some information I wished to share — our unbelievable head of various, Sharon Vuong, knowledgeable Thom and me lately that she can be leaving when her contract expires this week. (If I have been on my iPhone, that is the place I might sort within the unhappy face emoji.)

Sharon has been a useful member of CBS Leisure, main the choice workforce with creativity, vitality and a collaborative, talent-friendly model that our producers have all the time tremendously appreciated.

She was the guardian and shepherd of our signature properties, together with “Survivor,” “The Wonderful Race” and “Large Brother.” She championed the event of final summer season’s buzzy “Love Island” and is behind a pair thrilling new exhibits we hope to have for this summer season, “Powerful as Nails” and “Recreation On.”

Though Sharon is leaving, she will not be retiring; she is taking a wildly deserved break to spend extra time together with her household. Whereas that usually feels like spin, on this case it’s completely true. Sharon works across the clock – actually – to place out fires, information producers, be certain that episodes are delivered on time and defend the well being and welfare of contestants on our exhibits. I don’t know anybody who pours extra sweat into their exhibits than Sharon, and I don’t know anybody who cares extra about their success.

Above all, Sharon likes to win…and he or she leaves CBS an enormous winner in my ebook. She embodies dedication and is the last word workforce participant. We’ll miss her tremendously. We thank her for her terrific work, and we want her the perfect.

Finest,

Kelly

Vuong’s electronic mail to employees is as follows:

CBS Household,

As some of you might already know – tomorrow might be my final day right here at CBS. Though it was a really troublesome choice for me, I’m excited to carve out my subsequent chapter, and to take pleasure in a a lot wanted break with my household. On the identical time, it’s unimaginable for me to know precisely how one can say goodbye to what actually has change into my house away from house.

In the beginning, I tip my hat to ALL of the extremely proficient and great individuals who work right here at CBS and wish to say THANK YOU for being my household for the final decade. I’m honored to have labored alongside one of the best within the enterprise and am proud of every part we have now completed and persevered by means of collectively.

From the underside of my coronary heart I’ve to precise how grateful I’m to the Alternative Staff for his or her dedication, infectious ardour and onerous work in shepherding our legacy franchises as nicely as launching model new sequence throughout our time collectively. I couldn’t have requested for a greater partnership with a bunch of people – and I’m proud to have been the steward of this implausible workforce.

Lastly, I’d prefer to thank Kelly, Thom and the superb senior management, each previous and current, whose steerage, help and mentorship I’ll take with me for the remainder of my life.

I’ll all the time love CBS, but I’m excited for the subsequent chapter that lies forward. I’m leaving higher than I arrived as a result of of the imprint you may have left on me.

I really hope this isn’t goodbye, as I imagine we are going to all the time be on this collectively wherever our journey takes us into the long run.

Wishing You All The Finest,

Sharon

Deadline first reported the information.