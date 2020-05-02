Sharon Vuong Joins NBC Entertainment as Senior VP of Alternative Programming – Variety

Simply weeks after departing CBS Entertainment’s various programming division, Sharon Vuong has boarded NBC as senior vice chairman of various programming and improvement, Variety has realized.

Vuong spent practically a decade at CBS, producing main actuality franchises such as “Survivor,” “The Wonderful Race,” and “Massive Brother,” and rising to senior vice chairman of CBS’ various division in 2017.

At NBC, she’s going to give attention to main new improvement, technique and the continued development of NBC’s slate of various programming. Vuong will report back to NBC’s govt VP of various programming and improvement Jenny Groom.

In an inner memo from mid-April, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl shared the information of Vuong’s departure with employees, calling the favored govt an “invaluable member” of the community and a “guardian and shepherd” of its signature reveals. On the time, Kahl had stated that Vuong was leaving to spend extra time together with her household: “Whereas that usually feels like spin, on this case it’s completely true.”

Vuong, in a farewell e mail to her CBS colleagues, had known as her determination to go away the community “a really troublesome determination,” and expressed gratitude to her colleagues.

The Wall Road Journal’s Joe Flint first famous the transfer in a tweet.