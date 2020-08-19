Shashi Tharoor charges against BJP MP by giving notice of breach of privilege, know the whole matter

Congress MP and Head of Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology Shashi Tharoor gave notice of breach of privilege against BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey. Shashi Tharoor alleged that Dubey made ‘derogatory remarks’ on social media about his decision to call a committee meeting regarding the Facebook episode. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tharoor objected to the remarks made by Dubey on Twitter, in which the BJP MP said that ‘the head of the standing committee has no idea about the agenda with its members It is not right to do anything. Also Read – 2 crore jobs lost in four months, now cannot hide the truth of economy: Rahul Gandhi

Actually, Shashi Tharoor had said on Sunday about the controversy related to Facebook that the Standing Committee on Information Technology will seek answers from this social media company on this subject. In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Tharoor said, ‘Nishikant Dubey’s derogatory remarks have not only disrespected my position as MP and head of the committee, but also insulted the institution which is the aspiration of the people of our country. Reflection. Also Read – Efforts to burn bullion businessman alive, condition critical: SP-Congress targets government

He urged Om Birla to issue directions to initiate proceedings against Dubey. The Congress MP said that he expects strict action in this matter so that such an incident does not happen in the future. Let me tell you that the whole controversy related to Facebook started after the report published on Friday by American newspaper ‘Wall Street Journal’. In this report, quoting anonymous sources from Facebook, it has been claimed that a senior Indian policy officer of Facebook interfered in an internal letter to stop the permanent ban on a BJP MLA from Telangana for allegedly posting posts containing communal allegations. . Also Read – Now BJP charged, Facebook staff worked with Congress and Derek

On the other hand, Facebook clarified that on its platform, such speeches and content are controlled, which are prone to violence. Along with this, the company said that its policies are implemented globally and it does not see which political party it is related to. Facebook has also admitted that it curbs all the hate content, but more needs to be done in this direction.