Shashi Tharoor is not a politician, … he is politically immoral: Congress Chief Whip

new Delhi: The internal controversy of the Congress does not seem to stop. Now the Chief Whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha has made a big attack on senior party leader Shashi Tharoor. Congress’ Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Suresh said, Shashi Tharoor is not a politician. He came to the Congress in 2009 as a guest star and still remains a guest artist. He may be a global citizen, possessing great knowledge, but his actions show that he is politically immature. Also Read – Congress MP from Corona passed away, many leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi expressed grief

This recent comment by Congress chief whip K Suresh in the Lok Sabha is telling that the storm inside the Congress has not stopped yet. Let us know that Tharoor is one of the 23 leaders who recently wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, demanding a comprehensive change in the organization of the Congress, collective leadership and a full-time president. A big controversy has arisen regarding this. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress will do 100 virtual rallies, Rahul Gandhi will also address

Targeting Tharoor, Kodikunil Suresh, acting president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha, on Friday said that everyone in the party should work according to its policies and programs. Suresh’s statement has caused uproar in the state Congress unit and many senior leaders have expressed concern that it is an ‘attempt to weaken Tharoor’. Also Read – Congress campaign against NEET-JEE Exams, Rahul Gandhi said – Connect voice with millions of students

Shashi Tharoor is definitely not a leader, remains in the party as a guest star

Suresh, a Lok Sabha member from Mavelikara, said, “Shashi Tharoor is definitely not a leader. He came to the Congress as a guest artist. He is still at the party as a guest star. ” Suresh said that Tharoor can be a ‘global citizen’, but he should not think that he can take any decision or say anything he wishes. In response to a question, Suresh said, “Ultimately they have to walk according to the party.”

Shashi Tharoor is not a politician. He came to Congress like a guest artist in 2009 & even now he is like a guest artist. He could be a global citizen, have great knowledge but his actions show that he is politically immature: K Suresh, Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/sbPO9Gr1JC – ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The move to weaken Tharoor is unfortunate: MLA PT Thomas

Reacting to Suresh’s statement, senior party MLA PT Thomas said that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has clearly stated that the Congress leadership in Kerala is in tune with the stand taken by AK Antony in national politics. Thomas wrote in a post on Facebook, “However, the move to weaken Tharoor under the guise of this is unfortunate. The common man like Tharoor should be judged on the basis of his immense fame. ”

KPCC Vice President said- Tharoor is our favorite MP

KPCC Vice President VD Satishan said, “Tharoor is not our enemy.” Describing the former UN official as a leader of global identity, Satishan said that “Tharoor is our favorite MP who has been successful in defeating the fascist forces thrice in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat”. He said, “CPI (M) and BJP are our enemies.”

Youth Congress leaders also supported Tharoor

Satishan also said that the political affairs committee of KPCC has decided to support the decision taken by the Congress Working Committee. He said that Tharoor and PJ Kurien, who wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi, will support the decision taken by the Congress Working Committee. Youth Congress leaders like MLA KS Sabarinathan and Kozhikode’s party district president T Siddique also supported Tharoor.

Tharoor’s tweet was silent on recent events for four days

A day before Suresh’s statement, Tharoor had said that it is the duty of all of us to work together in the interest of Congress.

Tharoor tweeted on Thursday, “I was silent on recent events in the Congress for four days, because once the Congress President has said that it is no longer an issue, it is our duty to all of us together Work in the interest of the party. ” He had said, “I request all my colleagues to uphold this principle and end the debate.”

K. Muralitharan called Tharoor a ‘global citizen’

Former President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and Lok Sabha MP K.K. Muralitharan also targeted Tharoor on this issue on Thursday and called him a ‘global citizen’. Some Congress leaders in Kerala are also disappointed with Tharoor for openly supporting the Centre’s move to give Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises on a 50-year lease.

Leaders related to the letter dispute in parliamentary committee do not listen

Let me tell you that the congress-related committees formed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in recent times and the leaders to whom the major responsibilities have been given, indicate that the leaders related to the letter dispute have not been given due attention and they have a message An attempt was also made to give. On Thursday, Gaurav Gogoi was appointed Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha on behalf of the party, while Ravneet Singh Bittu was made a whip. In this way, besides appointing Jairam Ramesh as the chief whip in Rajya Sabha, five-member committees have also been formed in both houses to decide the party’s strategy.

Only Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma got place

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Deputy Leader Anand Sharma have been included in the five-member committee of the Rajya Sabha, although it also includes General Secretary KC Venugopal, considered close to Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Ramesh.

Is there a message for Manish Tiwari and Shashi Tharoor

Two-time MP in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been given the responsibility of Deputy Leader, which is being seen as a message to former Union Ministers Manish Tiwari and Shashi Tharoor. However, a senior party leader and Lok Sabha member says that it does not at all mean that some people are being given responsibility, that others are being ignored.

No leader related to the letter dispute has a place in the five-member committee

Even a few days ago, in the five-member committee formed by Sonia to decide the party’s stance in the context of the major ordinances issued by the central government, no leader related to the letter dispute was given a place. In that committee were P Chidambaram, Ramesh and Digvijay Singh from Rajya Sabha, while Dr Amar Singh and Gogoi were included in the Lok Sabha. ‘