Shashi Tharoor: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took selfie with ladies MPs and wrote one of these caption together with her which created a ruckus. Then he apologized at the debatable caption and stated that if the emotions of a few folks had been harm about this image, then I say sorry. Actually, Shashi Tharoor took a selfie with six ladies MPs at the first day of the iciness consultation of Parliament on Monday and shared her image on Twitter, writing – "Who says Lok Sabha isn't a good looking position? This created a ruckus in social media and Tharoor needed to say sorry.

Within the image launched via Shashi Tharoor on Monday, there have been ladies MPs of a number of events and Tharoor used to be observed smiling with them. Then again, he got here underneath complaint on social media for the caption that Tharoor wrote with the image. Shashi Tharoor then apologised. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the image of six ladies MPs on Twitter. He shared this image at the first day of the Wintry weather Consultation of Parliament.

Tharoor tweeted, "Who says Lok Sabha isn't a good looking position? @supriya_sule @preneet_kaur @ThamizhachiTh @mimichakraborty @nusratchirps @JothimaniMP,"

The entire selfie factor used to be finished (on the ladies MPs' initiative) in nice excellent humour & it used to be they who requested me to tweet it in the similar spirit. I'm sorry some individuals are indignant however i used to be satisfied to be roped in to this display of place of work camaraderie. That's all that is. https://t.co/MfpcilPmSB – Shashi Tharoor (hasShashiTharoor) November 29, 2021

On this image, ladies MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, T Thangpandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Jotimani Sennamalai are incorporated with Tharoor. A lot of these ladies MPs are observed smiling with Tharoor within the image. Tharoor stated in his explanation, this complete episode of selfie used to be finished at the initiative of girls MPs and used to be finished in an overly delightful environment. On his initiative, I tweeted it with the similar spirit.

I say sorry if this has harm any individual’s emotions. However I’m satisfied to sign up for this initiative along side my colleagues at paintings.”