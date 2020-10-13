Shatabdi Express will run between Kolkata-Ranchi from October 15 for the first time after LockDown

Railways: First special train between Kolkata (Kolkata), capital of West Bengal (West Bengal) and Ranchi (Ranchi), capital of West Bengal (West Bengal), after the ongoing lockdown for several months due to coronavirus epidemic. (Special Train) is going to start from October 15. Also Read – railway plans to cut shatabdi fares to compete with road transport | Good news for passengers, Shatabdi train tickets will be cheaper

Shatabdi Express between Howrah and Ranchi will start running from October 15 for the first time after Lockdown. Ticket booking for Shatabdi Express train between Howrah and Ranchi has started from October 13.

Talking about the status, in the 02019 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express coming from Howrah to Ranchi, there are 38 seats vacant in executive class. 334 seats are empty in the chair car. At the same time, in the 02020 Shatabdi Special train going from Ranchi to Howrah, 30 seats are vacant in the executive class, so 141 seats are yet to be booked in the chair car.

Eastern Railway gave this information on Monday (October 12, 2020). As per information received from Eastern Railway, 02019/02020 Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special (Via Dankuni) will open from Howrah at 6:05 am. The same train will open from Ranchi at 1:45 pm. This train will run every day (Monday to Saturday) except Sunday.