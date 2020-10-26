Shatabdi train will run for these states in Diwali and Chhath, a big gift from Indian Railways, know booking dates and routes

Indian Railways festival special train latest news today: October and November are a festival of festivals and people are traveling from one city to another. Relav has also given a big gift to the passengers in view of festivals. In order to enable people to reach their homes on festivals with convenience, the Railways has decided to run several special trains. On the demand of passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special Shatabdi Express train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Also Read – After seven months, the queen of the reverberating mountains is ready to walk you

In view of the big festivals like Diwali and Chhath, Indian Railways has run special trains for many states before this, now once again the railways will run Shatabdi Express train between Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad due to high demand. This Shatabdi train will be run from the western railway side. The railway has taken this decision due to the increasing crowd and more waiting list in Diwali and Chhath Puja (Chatt Puja).

Explain that along with this, Railways have also increased the trips of two pair festival special trains between Bhuj and Bareilly. Railway festival special train has now announced to run 74 rounds. Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur said that the crowd of passengers is constantly increasing in the festivals and the demand to run the train is also being demanded from the previous days. It is the time of Corona and all people reach their home safely so Shatabdi train will be run between Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad.