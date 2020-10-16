Shatrughan Sinha answered the question of ‘Ka Ba in Bihar’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Lav Sinha, son of Bollywood actor and former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha, has also got a political entry in Bihar Assembly Elections this time. The Congress has made him a candidate from Bankipur Legislative Assembly seat in Patna district. He spoke openly to a channel on many issues and raised many questions on the Bihar government. At the same time, he also tried to help Tej Pratap, Tejashwi and Chirag Paswan. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: LJP released second list among BJP leaders, 20% are women

Speaking on the politics of running in Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha said that due to the arrival of youth like Love, Tejashwi, the answer of Ba in Bihar is life. 'Yuva Shakti Baa'.

Shatrughan Sinha said that these people will later lead Bihar. He said that youth power in Bihar is powerful, brilliant, powerful. Along with this, he attacked PM Modi and said that the Prime Minister did not give the economic package to Bihar by promising. At the same time, he also said that Luv Sinha also talked to Rahul Gandhi to get into politics, after that the decision was taken. Shatrughan Sinha said that Luv Sinha has been brought into politics on the command of Congress and on public demand

It is being said that Bankipur seat is Kayastha dominated area. Luv Sinha is also a Kayastha. For this reason, Shatrughan Sinha has got the son launched from here. In the 2015 elections, Nitin Naveen defeated Ashish Kumar of Congress by 39 thousand 767 votes. Since the battle is triangular this time, the Congress seems likely to win here. Pushpam Priya Brahmin while Sushma Sahu comes from Vaishya society.