Shatter the clock against hordes of demons in Warstride Challenges; trailer and release date

Dying over and over again will be necessary to get the perfect game in a shooter reminiscent of Doom.

Carving out a niche in the market is becoming more and more difficult, but where some see a problem, others find an opportunity to unleash their creativity and offer a video game with something special to offer. That is the case of Warstride Challenges, a first-person shooter apparently inspired by Doom where the objective is to pulverize the clock by dying over and over again Super Meat Boy style.

Our colleagues at 3DJuegos PC spoke to us about this proposal a few months ago. At that time it was called Warcry: Challenges. It has now been renamed, has Focus Entertainment from a publishing company and will come to PC very soon; specifically, it will be available on Steam this April 19 in early access.

Die and try again until you get the perfect game“Finish with hordes of demons at high speed in a series of increasingly intense challenges. Slow down time for impossible headshots, do consecutive jumps to gain speed, slide around corners and rip your enemies apart with destructive shockwaves! Die and try again until you get the perfect game and show what you are worth in the global ranking so that the world knows who is the best demon slayer”, we can read in the description of the FPS on Steam.

From Focus they put a lot of emphasis on selling Warstride as a proposal with high potential for replayability, with demanding but not impossible challenges that make the usual premise of the genre of ‘easy to learn, hard to master’.

PC gamers will be able to get carried away and discover Warstride: Challenges very soon, but in the meantime they can take a look at the latest shooter trailer.

