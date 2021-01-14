Shauna Phelan, Zack Olin to Lead Nickelodeon as ViacomCBS Consolidates Live-Action Production

ViacomCBS is consolidating all live-action manufacturing, together with improvement, present sequence and studio content material, throughout Nickelodeon and Awesomeness below one staff led by Nickelodeon’s Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin. The pair are increasing their purview past Nickelodeon’s live-action scripted tasks to embody live-action manufacturing for Awesomeness and third-party platforms.

The shift follows the departure of Awesomeness’ government vp of live-action studios Shelley Zimmerman, who has chosen not to renew her contract.

“Shelley and I’ve labored collectively all through the years, and she or he is an extremely proficient and savvy inventive government,” mentioned ViacomCBS youngsters and household president Brian Robbins, who based AwesomenessTV in 2012. “We want her the best possible and are so grateful for her management and contributions to Awesomeness’s studio success with hits like ‘To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than,’ ‘PEN15’ and ‘Trinkets.’”

Syrinthia Studer will stay on the helm of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness’ live-action movie studio. Phelan, Olin and Studer will all report to Robbins.

The transfer brings Phelan again into the Awesomeness realm, having joined Nickelodeon’s as senior vp of live-action scripted content material from Awesomeness in late 2018. Olin joined her in late 2020.

“As our content material grows in demand from each our personal audiences and from third-party platforms, consolidating all scripted live-action below Shauna and Zack streamlines our course of to make the largest inventive impression potential,” mentioned Robbins. “Syrinthia, Shauna and Zack are a formidable staff of terrific storytellers, they usually’re delivering an thrilling slate of movies and sequence which were tailor-made to the total expanse of demos we serve, from youngsters to Gen Z.”