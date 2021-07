Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (Celebrity Plus) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (Celebrity Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is an Indian tv serial, in response to Bengali display Mohor. The display is made below the manufacturing of Deeya Singh and Tony Singh’s DJ’s A Ingenious Unit. Starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha within the lead function, the display was once aired from 21 December 2020 to 24 July 2021.

Name Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Major Forged Karanvir Sharma

Debattama Saha Style Drama Director Imtiaz Punjabi Manufacturer Deeya Singh, Tony Singh, Jia Singh and Jashan Singh Thought Leena Gangopadhyay Tale & Screenplay Ila Child Dutta Discussion Satyam Tripathi Ingenious Director Shweta Bishnoi Song Sargam Jassu Artwork Director Tina Dharamse Lyrics Kingshuk Chakravarty Editor Jaskaran Singh

Omkar Singh DoP Raju Gauli

Hanoz Kerawala Manufacturing Area DJ’s A Ingenious Unit

Forged

Your entire solid of TV display Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani :

Karanvir Sharma

As : Prof. Shaurya Sabherwal

Debattama Saha

As : Anokhi Shaurya Sabherwal (née Bhalla)

Alka Badola Kaushal

As : Devi Tej Sabharwal (Shaurya’s elder aunt)

Sooraj Thapar

As : Tej Sabharwal (Shaurya’s elder uncle)

Khalid Siddiqui

As : Shaan Sabharwal (Shaurya’s father)

Deepa Parab Choudhary

As : Aastha Sabharwal (Shaurya’s mom)

Harsh Vashisht

As : Alok Sabharwal (Shaurya’s uncle)

Eva Shirali

As : Gayatri Sabharwal

Gulshan Nain

As : Yash Sabherwal (Gayatri’s son)

Reema Worah

As : Kanchan Sabharwal (Yash’s spouse)

Trishala Idnani

As : Kitty Sabharwal (Gayatri and Alok’s daughter)

Sindhu Reddy

As : Bebo Sabherwal (Gayatri and Alok’s daughter)

Hitesh Bharadwaj

As : ACP Aahir Chattwal

Falaq Naaz

As : Bulbul Bhalla/Babli (Anokhi’s elder sister)

Anuj Kohli

As : Vineet Bhatia (Babli’s husband)

Ayushi Bhatia

As : Reema Rajput (Anokhi’s classmate in school)

Swarda Thigale

As : Shagun Kapoor (Shaurya’s ex-fiancée)

Bhavna Chauhan

As : Shagun Kapoor (changed by way of Swarda Thigale)

Pankaj Kalra

As : Ramesh Bhalla (Anokhi’s father)

Pyumori Ghosh

As : Rama Bhalla (Anokhi’s mom)

Gurdip Punj

As : Saumya Mehra

Poonam Sirnaik

As : Beeji (Anokhi’s grandmother)

Rajvir Chauhan

As : Pawan Bhalla/Raja (Anokhi’s elder brother)

Particular Appearances

Arup Buddy Chaudhary as Mr. Kapoor (Shagun’s father)

Shillpa Kataria Singh as Mrs. Kapoor (Shagun’s mom)

Time

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani was once telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7pm on Celebrity Plus. This display changed Taare Zameen Par in time slot. Different data associated with the display is given under.

Channel Identify Celebrity Plus On-line VOD Disney+ Hotstar Display Timings Monday-Saturday at 7:00 PM Overall Episodes 186 Episodes Operating Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 21 December 2020 Ultimate Episode 24 July 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

When you’ve got extra information about the display Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable