Shawn Fonteno’s ebook, Franklin in GTA V, is going on sale: his tale as a gang member till he become an actor

Rockstar Video games has showed that The ebook titled Recreation Changer: My Adventure from the Streets to Your Video Recreation Console has already been launched, which chronicles the memoir of Shawn ‘Solo’ Fonteno. It’s an autobiography wherein he tells the tale of himself as a gang member till he ended up being the actor who co-stars within the GTA V recreation.

Within the reputable synopsis of the ebook, it’s stated that “Fonteno talks about his formative years filled with traumas, together with the lack of his oldsters because of drug habit, near-death reviews and menace behaviors that advanced during the years. of his youth and maturity. Chapters of his lifestyles that he’s relieved to near, in addition to his reviews getting into the leisure trade in hopes of inspiring at-risk early life together with his tale.”

That is the duvet of the ebook:

Recreation Changer: My Adventure From the Streets to Your Video Recreation Console is lately best to be had for virtual sale on platforms corresponding to Amazon, and best in English. We’ve contacted Rockstar to determine if there’s a risk that the ebook might be printed in Spanish at some point, and their reaction has been of present lack of information.

The ebook is co-authored by way of Yusuf Jahwho has already labored on different books by way of artists corresponding to Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

The tale of Shawn Fonteno is widely known, and one of the crucial inspiring within the historical past of the online game trade. There were some documentaries like this on YouTube, which inform the origins of him till he become Franklin from GTA V.

The actor continues to play Franklin within the new variations of GTA V subsequent technology, and starred in The Contract, one of the most newest expansions of GTA On-line.