Shawn Holiday to Launch New Company With Irving and Jeffrey Azoff

Two years after he was named co-head of Columbia Information’ City Music division, Shawn Holiday will probably be becoming a member of Irving and Jeffrey Azoff to launch a brand new document label and publishing enterprise, a rep for Columbia confirmed to Selection. The rep famous that Holiday will proceed to work in an A&R capability with Polo G, Chloe x Halle and different acts however declined requests for additional particulars on Holiday’s ongoing position with the corporate.

“Shawn has been an integral a part of serving to Full Cease Administration construct an unbelievable City division and signal a few of at present’s largest stars. He’ll be a part of The Azoff Company in all areas, together with spearheading the launch of a brand new document label and publishing firm,” Irving Azoff stated in an announcement to Hits, which first reported the information and famous that Columbia’s dad or mum firm, Sony Music, is probably going to be concerned within the new firm. A rep for Azoff didn’t instantly have additional remark.

Holiday was named Columbia’s co-head of city music, sharing the position with Phylicia Fant, in December 2018; he additionally held a twin position at Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Columbia’s city division has seen success with Lil Nas X, Polo G, Chloe x Halle, 24k Goldn and others, and earlier in his stint at Columbia, Holiday performed a key position within the label’s music partnership with the hit Fox TV collection “Empire,” in addition to Solange’s critically acclaimed album “A Seat on the Desk.” He additionally T.I to Columbia in 2014, shepherding his collaboration with Pharrell Williams.

Prior to becoming a member of Columbia, Holiday was Senior Vice President/Head of City A&R at Interscope Information — the place he labored with Keyshia Cole, 50 Cent and Diddy — and an SVP of A&R at RCA Information.