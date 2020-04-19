Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Sing ‘What a Wonderful World’ – Variety

The factor about requirements is that it’s straightforward to do them badly — however that wasn’t the case on Saturday evening when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up for a cowl of “What a Wonderful World,” which might be greatest identified in Louis Armstrong’s basic 1967 model.

The 2 of them sat carefully collectively behind a piano, with Shawn enjoying and Camila working her Fifth Concord hand gestures. And whereas they had been stable when buying and selling verses, the track actually lifted once they harmonized on the choruses, his alto holding down the low finish whereas her increased voice lofted the melody excessive. The 2 younger singers did a respectful and skilled model of a track that is perhaps older than the 2 of them put collectively.

Whereas “Collectively at House” is just not a conventional fundraising occasion, the International Citizen web site identifies a number of methods viewers can get entangled:

Its “Take Motion” website consists of a number of methods individuals could make their voices heard and donate cash:

Its Regional Response Companions supplies hyperlinks to many organizations International Citizen is highlighting for the work they do of their communities:

At International Citizen, we acknowledge these unprecedented occasions name for unprecedented partnership. That’s why, by One World: Collectively At House, we’re encouraging our company and philanthropic companions to help world response efforts by the World Well being Group in addition to regional and native response efforts to make sure funds are additionally directed to communities coping with the results of COVID-19. Click on on the hyperlinks beneath to find out about among the organizations we’re highlighting who’re doing unbelievable work of their communities.

