Shawn Mendes Announces New Album ‘Marvel,’ Upcoming Single

Singer Shawn Mendes will launch “Marvel,” a single with an accompanying music video, on Oct. 2 forward of his fourth studio album of the identical title, set to drop on Dec. 4.

Mendes took to social media to announce the album and single, releasing an interactive web site and a trailer — full with backtracking from the music’s “Intro” — to pair with the announcement.

He additionally shared a letter to Twitter and Instagram filling followers in on the method that went into writing the album.

“It actually appears like a chunk of me has been written down on paper and recorded into music,” his publish reads. “I attempted to be as actual and as sincere as I’ve ever been. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been desirous to make for a very very long time.”

The web site made to pair along with his announcement permits customers to pan via a room crammed with an odd assortment of things strewn about: a setlist, a cassette tape, image frames, packages, a naked mattress and extra. Lots of the gadgets will also be click on on, bringing followers to a digital store to preorder the gadgets or signing them up for to obtain neighborhood messages from a telephone quantity saved beneath Mendes’ title.

Within the trailer, the artist will be seen laying on the mattress and strolling via the room earlier than opening a window and being transported to a seashore.

The forthcoming album would be the newest in a string of initiatives by Mendes, with all three former information licensed platinum after debuting at no. 1 on the charts. He has additionally racked up 4 songs with over a billion streams on Spotify, together with the chart-topping Camila Cabello collaboration, “Señorita.”

Merchandise is on the market on the singer’s official web site, together with varied collectible editions of the album, clothes gadgets, a View-Grasp crammed with behind-the-scenes photos and a set of brass rings.