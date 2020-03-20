Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to Do Spur-of-the-Moment Joint Live-Stream Performance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are teaming up and becoming a member of the push of performers doing live-stream performances for followers caught at residence through the coronavirus disaster — they usually’re not giving anybody a number of warning. The efficiency, introduced solely about an hour prior to going dwell, is due to occur at 6 p.m. ET/three PT.

Their shared live-stream may be seen on Mendes’ Instagram channel.

To this point, Mendes and Cabello have solely launched two songs collectively, 2019’s huge “Senorita” and the earlier “I Know What You Did Final Summer season,” so followers can be curious to see whether or not they add any songs from one another’s solo repertoires to the efficiency.

The 2 have carried out the track collectively on a number of awards reveals — normally ending the quantity shut to, however stopping simply in need of, a kiss. Will this one lastly finish in an precise clinch? Or will they go the alternative route, mannequin good citizenship and observe secure distancing on digital camera?

For a listing of different pop-up efficiency streams being supplied by musicians tonight and within the coming days, see Selection’s full live-stream listings right here.

The Mendes/Cabello efficiency is a part of a collection, “Collectively at House,” sponsored by World CItizen and the WHO. A number of different performers already did dwell performances on-line Friday below the identical banner, together with Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and Celeste. Steve Aoki nonetheless has one developing an hour after Mendes and Cabello. Earlier live-streams included Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, John Legend and Chris Martin.

“Collectively at House” will even sponsor performances Saturday by Rufus Wainwright, Lindsey Stirling and Juanes. See the day by day Selection listings for extra particulars.

The “Collectively at House” collection is described as a “digital activation (that) goals to unite humanity at a time when many might really feel remoted at residence. It would leverage social media to convey musical performances into the houses of followers all over the world, connecting and provoking World Residents to stand collectively to beat coronavirus. … Artists performing are asking individuals tuning to be a part of the marketing campaign at globalcitizen.org/coronavirus to take motion.”