Shawn Mendes Debuts Custom Fender Guitar for Charity

Shawn Mendes is teaming up with Fender Guitars for the creation of his personal branded mannequin — the Shawn Mendes Basis Musicmaster.

The fashionable electrical six-string affords a recent tackle a basic Fender design from 1965, a variant of the guitar’s duosonic mannequin. The back and front of the guitar is stylishly designed with a floral end and some updates. The Shawn Mendes Basis brand can also be engraved within the neck plate.

The guitar “pairs cool vintage-inspired artwork and legendary Fender tone in a single putting guitar,” in response to Fender. It’s meant for newbie gamers.

When designing the guitar, the 21-year outdated Toronto native wished a extra “versatile pickup configuration,” explains guitarist Nicholas Veinoglou in a video.

“I’m so excited to launch this guitar collaboration between Fender and The Shawn Mendes Basis,” stated Mendes in an announcement. “I hope it conjures up a few of my followers to choose up and be taught guitar for the primary time, and provides again whereas doing so.”

The alder physique boasts a bolt-on maple neck and fingerboard – C-shaped and with a 9.5-inch radius. The 24-inch mannequin is shorter than Fender’s extra widespread 25.5-inch guitars. Behind the floral background are some candy digital goodies, together with a Participant Collection humbucker within the neck place and a Tex-Mex Stratocaster single-coil within the bridge place.

“It’s actually only a pleasure to play,” stated Veinoglou. “It ought to really feel proper at house in your fingers proper out of the field.”

The Shawn Mendes Basis’s mission is to “encourage the youth of right this moment — to find out about causes that they’re enthusiastic about, and assist empower them to make use of the voice they should deliver change to the world by taking motion and giving again.”