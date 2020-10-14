Shawn Mendes Documentary ‘In Surprise’ Coming to Netflix

“In Surprise,” a brand new documentary about singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, is coming to Netflix on November 23, simply days forward of his fourth studio album, “Surprise,” which arrives on Dec. 4. Mendes launched the album’s title monitor as an advance single on Oct. 2.

The feature-length documentary, helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, is an intimate take a look at Mendes’ life and journey, filmed over the previous few years. “In Surprise” will probably characteristic footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him throughout the North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It was a particular occasion choice on the Toronto Movie Pageant.

Andrew Gertler, Shawn Mendes and Ben Winston function the documentary’s govt producers with Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood credited as producers.

Mendes, in partnership along with his Shawn Mendes Basis (SMF), additionally just lately introduced an official new annual TIFF award on the pageant, given to an rising or younger filmmaker for excellence in creating a movie that focuses on world points necessary to the youth of at present. SMF seeks to encourage Shawn’s viewers to study these causes that they’re enthusiastic about, and assist empower them to use the voice they’ve to carry change to the world by taking motion and giving again.

The movie joins Netflix’s rising slate of music-centered documentaries together with Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana,” “Homecoming: A Movie by Beyoncé,” “The Black Godfather,” “Gaga: 5 Foot Two,” “Quincy” and most just lately, “Blackpink: Mild Up the Sky.”