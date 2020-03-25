Shawn Mendes Donates $175,000 to Pediatric Care to Combat Coronavirus

The Shawn Mendes Basis made a donation of $175,000 to the SickKids Basis this week. The cash will help within the buy of apparatus and provides for coronavirus preparedness for the group at The Hospital for Sick Youngsters in Toronto, Ontario.

“By means of The Shawn Mendes Basis, we’ve been working to discover methods to finest help the COVID-19 disaster,” Mendes stated in a press release. “By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to assist present help within the pressing screening and prevention of COVID-19 for his or her sufferers and the encircling group of Toronto. For the following month, we can be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Basis to go in direction of extra efforts by SickKids, in addition to efforts being made internationally by the World Well being Group COVID-19 Response Fund.”

SickKids is a world chief in pediatric well being devoted to making certain hospitals present the absolute best care for kids and households.

“We’re so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Basis for his or her continued help of SickKids Basis and our hospital right here in Toronto,” SickKids CEO Ted Garrard stated in a press release. “This beneficiant and well timed donation will help our hospital with elevated efforts in prevention and screening of COVID-19.”

Mendes has been vocal in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in current days, urging the music group to keep dwelling and observe social distancing as to gradual the unfold of the virus. On March 20, the singer-songwriter hosted a livestream with Camila Cabello as a part of the “Collectively at Residence” collection introduced by World Citizen in help of the World Well being Group’s Solidarity Response Fund. “We love you a lot and we care about everybody,” Mendes stated, signing off from his stream. “Once more, I simply need to say be affected person with your self. It’s simply craziness, and provides your self the endurance and love you deserve proper now.”