Shawn Mendes, Manager Andrew Gertler Enter Film and Television Content

On the heels of two momentous performances on Sunday’s American Music Awards and forward of the arrival of a brand new Netflix documentary, singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, alongside together with his longtime supervisor Andrew Gertler, have introduced their entry into unique content material with Everlasting Content, a brand new movie and tv manufacturing firm that can develop scripted and documentary tasks “centered on points that affect or are essential to at the moment’s youth.”

Amongst its first tasks is the Netflix Unique documentary, “In Marvel,” which chronicles Mendes’ rise to the highest strata of pop music. Famous video director Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde, Sam Smith) directed the feature-length doc which was govt produced by Mendes and Gertler (for Everlasting Content) and Ben Winston for Fulwell73.

“I’m so excited for the launch of Everlasting Content, with the Netflix documentary as our first venture, and so many extra thrilling issues we’re engaged on,” mentioned Mendes. “Our aim is to create content material that motivates and conjures up individuals, by elevating younger voices which are making change on the planet round us, and highlighting the problems dearest to them.”

Added Gertler: “We’ve been exhausting at work for years assembling the precise tasks and companions to launch Everlasting Content with. Working hand in hand with Shawn, his basis, Nameless Content, and another superb producing companions, we have now some actually thrilling tasks within the works, with the aim of constructing an affect and leaving a everlasting mark.”

Mendes’ Shawn Mendes Basis (SMF) not too long ago introduced an annual award in its title on the Toronto Worldwide Film Competition (TIFF), which given to an rising or younger filmmaker for excellence in creating a movie that focuses on world points essential to the youth of at the moment. SMF seeks to encourage Shawn’s viewers to study these causes that they’re captivated with, and assist empower them to make use of the voice they need to carry change to the world by taking motion and giving again. Additionally on deck: a local weather change documentary with Emmy winner Tony Gerber.

Further tasks will likely be developed by way of a three way partnership with Nameless Content.

“In Marvel,” which premieres on Netflix on November 23, was produced by Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood. Leo Pearlman and Nameless Content’s Zack Hayden are affiliate producers on the venture which is produced in affiliation with Island Movies and Polygram. Further govt producers embody Michele Anthony, Darcus Beese and Dave Harris.

Mendes’ fourth studio album, “Marvel,” arrives on Dec. 4.