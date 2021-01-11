Shawna Thomas Will Lead ‘CBS This Morning’ as New Executive Producer

Shawna Thomas, a veteran of upstart journalism efforts like Vice and Quibi as nicely as mainstays like NBC Information’ “Meet the Press,” will take the reins of “CBS This Morning,” filling a job that has been empty for months.

Thomas has logged hours working as a Capitol Hill producer and likewise overlaying President Barack Obama. She spent a decade at NBC Information earlier than shifting to Vice Information, the place she spent three years as its Washington bureau chief.

“Shawna Thomas is likely one of the high information minds in our subject,” stated Susan Zirinsky, president and senior government producer of CBS Information, in an announcement. “She’s a hands-on storyteller, achieved journalist and an inspiring chief. Shawna has constantly embraced new methods and platforms to ship high-quality journalism to audiences in all places. She has the eagerness and expertise to take “CBS This Morning’ to the subsequent degree throughout these transformational occasions.”

Thomas joins a program that has earned a repute for delivering a harder-hitting model of the information than its A.M. counterparts, however continues to lag them. “CBS This Morning” introduced new viewers to CBS after it launched in 2012 and averted a number of the frillier trappings of the format, like cooking segments and summer season concert events. However this system misplaced momentum after one in all its co-anchors, Charlie Rose, was ousted after claims of sexual harassment got here to the fore. Rose denied the allegations made in opposition to him. Since his departure, the present’s anchor lineup has been revamped just a few occasions.

The present “CBS This Morning” is constructed across the trio of Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil as nicely as King’s expertise for getting candid interviews with each essentially the most well-known celebrities and the unlikeliest newsmakers. Thomas fills a job beforehand dealt with by Diana Miller, who left the printed final summer season.

Thomas expects to proceed to burnish this system’s hard-news bona fides. “I’m excited to affix a present that’s decided to tell the viewers with out pandering to them and use these valuable two hours, as nicely as limitless time on-line, to broaden the artistic storytelling that the journalists of CBS Information are already well-known for,” stated Thomas, in an announcement.

She joins CBS Information from Quibi, the place she served as a content material growth government engaged on short-form information programming from CBS Information, NBC Information and BBC Information for the cellular video platform.

Thomas earned a BA in political communication from The George Washington College and a grasp’s diploma in broadcast journalism from the College of Southern California.

