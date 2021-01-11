Shay Segev, James Rushton to be Co-CEOs at Sports Streamer DAZN

Shay Segev and James Rushton will lead international sports activities streaming platform DAZN as co-chief govt officers.

Segev will be a part of DAZN Group within the coming months from sports activities betting and gaming firm Entain, whose manufacturers embody Coral, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, CasinoClub, Cunning Bingo and Gala, the place he was CEO. He was beforehand with Videobet and Playtech.

Rushton has served as DAZN Group performing CEO since June 2020. Prior to that, he was chief income officer, the place he oversaw all market launches and income administration capabilities.

“This is a crucial second for DAZN Group as we deepen our management crew and prepared the group for its subsequent section of progress,” mentioned John Skipper, DAZN Group govt chairman. “James has displayed super management, navigating unbelievable challenges and reaching terrific outcomes which have made us a stronger and extra centered firm.”

“In Shay, we’re including depth and contemporary experience to the crew,” Skipper added. “He’s acknowledged as one of many main figures in on-line gaming and brings huge expertise and operations expertise to the position in addition to a formidable monitor report in digital transformation.”

“It’s unbelievable to be given a chance to lead a enterprise with international attain and ambition in addition to the expertise and sources to ship sports activities to the world,” mentioned Segev. “This position permits me to mix my ardour for sport and transformative expertise to disrupt and enhance the patron expertise.”

“Having been intimately concerned in DAZN since its conception, I’m happy and excited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group collectively as we enter the following thrilling chapter in our evolution,” Rushton mentioned.

DAZN first launched as a streaming service in 2016. From reside matches to unique programming, DAZN has partnered with the world’s main sports activities organizations to ship premium content material to followers. The corporate expanded to greater than 200 territories in December 2020. The streamer is famend specifically for its boxing titles.