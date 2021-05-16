Shaylee Krishen (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shaylee Krishen (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Shaylee Krishen is an Indian actress. She is known for her function of Pari performed within the internet sequence The Closing Hour. She began her profession with the bilingual movie Moha within the yr 2019. And then she acted in two Malayalam motion pictures Jack and Jill and Bermuda.

Biography

Shaylee Krishen used to be born in Kashmiri background circle of relatives. After her start, her circle of relatives shifted to Mumbai. Shaylee began her adventure thru modeling. Right through this time, she were given a possibility to paintings with well-known photographer Ravi Varman. He impressed Shaylee to pursue a profession in adverting in addition to within the movie business.

As an actor, Shaylee began her profession with the movie Moha directed through Padma Sri Santhosh Sivan. After this movie, she used to be additionally observed in essential roles in Jack and Jill and Bermuda. Shaylee received popularity within the movie business from the 2021 Amazon Top sequence The Closing Hour, wherein she labored with artists comparable to Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Karma Takapa.

Bio

Actual Title Shaylee Krishen Nickname Shaylee Occupation Actress and Fashion Date of Beginning 1 December 1997 Age (as in 2021) 24 Years Beginning Position Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Nationality Indian House The city Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Aditya Krishen



Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized Faculty Now not Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Internet Collection : The Closing Hour (2021)



Movie : Moha (2015) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 33-27-33 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Leisure pursuits Studying Books

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Shaylee Krishen used to be born in a refugee camp in Jammu and Kashmir to a Hindu circle of relatives.

In 1980, Her circle of relatives needed to flee together with hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits to a refugee camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shaylee used to be presented to motion pictures through her elder brother Aditya who works in movie manufacturing in Bengaluru.

Her first performing revel in used to be for Malayalam movie Urumi, directed through Santhosh Sivan in 2012.

Her debut movie used to be Moha, a Hindi movie directed through Santhosh Sivan.

She additionally featured in a brief movie Sin VR along Javed Jaffrey.

Krishen has been paired reverse Shane Nigam in T Ok Rajeev Kumar movie Bermuda.

She has a puppy canine named sasha.

