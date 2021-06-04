Shazam 2 Director Releases Teaser Appearing First Glance At Superhero’s New Swimsuit

Shazam may have some dresser adjustments for the sequel in keeping with a brand new teaser, which was once launched after some pictures from the set had been leaked. Quickly teaser printed through the director David F. Sandberg, Zachary Levi’s Shazam may also be noticed in a gloomy hallway with close-ups appearing some main points of his dress.

Levi’s Shazam 2 dress seems to incorporate extra gold main points and a extra chic glance, particularly round boots and wrists. The design can be extra in step with the seriousness and magnificence of costumes from the DC universe. The Shazam emblem at the lightning bolt chest has additionally been reasonably changed to compare the outfit.

Shazam sequel is formally titled “Shazam: Fury of the Gods“and can practice teen Billy Batson, who can become into the superhero Shazam simply by announcing his identify.

Along with different returning forged contributors, reminiscent of Batson’s super-powerful circle of relatives, are joined through Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, who play Atlas’s daughters and the movie’s villains. To not point out that different characters from the DC universe may just make an look within the film.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is simply one of the DC motion pictures within the works, and it would possibly not be launched till 2023. Ahead of then, we’re going to have Suicide Squad through James Gunn, which can premiere on HBO Max as a part of the corporate’s 2021 date plan, in addition to The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash y Aquaman 2, all in 2022.