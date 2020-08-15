‘Shazam 2’ Director Shares Fake Trailer of DC Comics Sequel

David F. Sandberg, director of the not-yet-filmed “Shazam!” sequel, has shared a spoof trailer for the film, all because of some very early critiques.

Sandberg defined on Twitter that there are already critiques for “Shazam! 2” on Letterboxd, a film-focused social community the place film lovers can evaluate, rank and share their favourite initiatives. Utilizing the misguided feedback, Sandberg put collectively a 30-second clip selling the sequel, which has but to be filmed.

“I’m superb with this,” a person referred to as Roberto The Individual wrote, whereas one other stated, “I’m gonna be 19 when this comes out what.” Similar to a standard film trailer, the temporary critiques have been proven on display whereas a montage of clips and music from the primary film performed. “Jack Dylan Grazer I’m free Thursday evening to color ur nails and dance in ur room to Fleetwood Mac,” one other evaluate reads, referring to the actor who performs Freddy Freeman, finest buddy of Shazam’s alter-ego Billy Batson.

Although the trailer was a joke, “Shazam! 2” is coming — finally. Initially set for launch on April 1, 2022, Warner Bros. and DC Comics determined to push again the sequel seventh months to Nov. 4, 2022, as a result of of manufacturing delays introduced on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the DC FanDome digital occasion will give followers of “Shazam!” an opportunity to attach with star Zachary Levi in addition to different unannounced forged members on Aug. 22.

Based mostly on the comedian of the identical title, “Shazam!” follows Batson (Asher Angel), a 14-year-old foster baby with the flexibility to remodel into grownup superhero Shazam (Levi). Nonetheless, it’s unclear precisely what Shazam’s powers are, and Batson and his finest buddy should uncover how one can use them with the intention to cease villain Dr. Thaddeaus Sivana (Mark Robust).

Watch Sandberg’s video beneath.