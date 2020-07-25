Shazam! 2: Everything We Know About The DC Sequel

Will Black Adam Be In Shazam! 2?

Whereas the DC Prolonged Universe looks like it’s slowing down its crossover plans in the intervening time, there are undoubtedly some attention-grabbing issues brewing with the event of each the Shazam! sequence and Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film (due out in December 2021).

As comedian e book followers know, Black Adam is the first antagonist of Shazam within the comics, and there have most definitely been talks about how the 2 characters will ultimately conflict on the massive display screen. Nothing has been confirmed at this level, but it surely doesn’t look like Shazam! 2 would be the discussion board for that brawl. With the sequel fleshing out the aforementioned plot involving the Magiclands, and Black Adam serving to ascertain its titular character, it’s seemingly that the 2 leads received’t have their large showdown till in all probability 2024 on the earliest.