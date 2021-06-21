Shazam! 2 items the costumes of his new superheroes

The director of Shazam: Fury of the Gods, David F. Sandberg, ha formally unveiled the brand new costumes worn through heroes within the sequel to DC Comics.

This Monday, and thru Twitter, Sandberg opted for watch for any imaginable leak through giving lovers a primary take a look at the brand new shazam circle of relatives outfits. The photograph highlights the protagonist, performed through Zachary Levi, in conjunction with Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Excellent), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Mary Bromfield (Michelle Borth) y DJ Pedro Peña (D. J. Cotrona).

The most recent disclose comes in a while after Sandberg shared a preview of (Levi’s) Shazam dress in a video who posted on social media. As noticed within the quick clip, the outfit options extra gold accents and a extra chic look, specifically round boots and wrists, and the remainder of the outfits additionally glance extra delicate. The lightning bolt brand at the Shazam circle of relatives’s chest was once additionally fairly changed to compare the entire ensemble.

The sequel to Shazam, formally titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods, will as soon as once more apply the Adventures of Teenager Billy Baston, who is in a position to become into Shazam through announcing his identify. Whilst the main points of the plot are scarce, the identify means that we can be told a lot more concerning the six gods who gave their powers to the younger guy.

Moreover, within the post-credits scene of the primary Shazam! we noticed the villain Physician Sivana meet an alien named Mister Thoughts, however it’s these days unknown if this plot will play with Fury of the Gods. Without reference to what occurs to it, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu have joined the solid as two new villains, in conjunction with Rachel Zegler who “might or would possibly not have dangerous intentions”, in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter.

We can definitely in finding out extra about their intentions when Fury of the Gods hits theaters in 2023. On the other hand, ahead of that, there shall be numerous different DC motion pictures. With out going to any extent further, we can have James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad on HBO Max this summer time. And all with out forgetting The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash y Aquaman 2, todas en 2022.