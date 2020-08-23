Shazam! 2’s Official Title Has Been Revealed

It was introduced at DC FanDome at the moment that the sequel will formally be titled Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Many of the panel was poking enjoyable at the truth that the actors, director David F. Sandberg and a randomly-appearing Sinbad couldn’t present any particular particulars about what to anticipate, however simply as all the things was about to wrap up, the casual poster that star Faithe Herman had Shazam!: Fury of the Gods printed on the backside, and Sandberg confirmed that that is the official title.