Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom verify a lengthen in its unencumber date

Warner Bros. Discovery ha not on time unencumber dates from two of his greatest DC releases, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom.

In an up to date time table, Warner Bros. has introduced that the Shazam sequel can be launched now. on March 17, 2023as a substitute of December 21, 2022. This March date used to be at the start held by way of Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom, which can now be driven again to December 25, 2023.

No explanation why has been given for the lengthen and films like Black Adam and The Flash seem to have stored their authentic unencumber dates.

To ease the blow, Warner Bros. has supplied some new unencumber dates for a few of its upcoming motion pictures, together with Evil Lifeless Upward push, which is due out on April 21, 2023, The Nun 2, which is due out on September 8, 2023, and A Christmas Tale Christmas, a sequel to the Christmas vintage.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has already suffered a number of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie used to be at the start scheduled to be launched on April 1, 2022, earlier than being moved to November 2022 after which December. Aquaman used to be additionally scheduled for 2022 earlier than being driven again to 2023.

James Wan posted on social media that he is satisfied the Aquaman sequel is getting a Christmas unencumber like the primary, and shared idea artwork from the movie on his Instagram web page.

Each sequels will see a lot of the unique forged go back, although Shazam 2 added new villains like Lucy Liu’s Kalypso and Helen Mirren’s Hespera. Aquaman 2 may even come with Ben Affleck in his position as Batman.

The DC film delays come amid a number of converting elements at Warner Bros. Discovery, together with the marvel cancellation of Batgirl, in addition to persisted query marks over The Flash because of megastar Ezra Miller’s off-screen habits.

A minimum of Black Adam continues to be scheduled to be launched on October 21, 2022.