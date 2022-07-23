Shazam: Fury of the Gods unearths its first reputable trailer with Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, references to Speedy & Livid and extra

Shazam: Fury of the Gods has in any case won a primary complete trailershowcasing the following Shazam journey of Zachary Levi and his circle of relatives of superpowers.

Published at the sidelines of San Diego Comedian-Con 2022, the trailer starts with Shazam doubting his position within the DCEU and evaluating himself to fellow heroes like Batman, Aquaman, and The Flash.

Right here you’ll be able to see it in complete and in Spanish:

We additionally get to look Hespera, performed by way of Helen Mirren, becoming a member of the Shazam circle of relatives, Lucy Liu’s Kalypso, Shazam throwing a truck at a dragon, or even a Speedy and Livid reference. That closing one is humorous as a result of Helen Mirren gave the impression in Speedy & Livid 9 as Queenie.

Zachary Levi was once at the panel and shared some information about what he and his Shazam-ily they have got been doing because the first film.

“We’ve got an overly attention-grabbing tackle how children get their powers.Levi mentioned.Now, a few years have handed. We have now been flying and doing missions and serving to the folk of Philadelphia. A whole lot of rising pains. Now not simply in our personal powers, however in making an attempt to determine who we’re as heroes and as actual other people.“.

We have now up to now noticed pictures of the movie on the DC FanDome, but it surely was once most commonly a behind-the-scenes have a look at the shoot. The film, which shall be launched on December 21follows the October premiere of Black Adam, Shazam’s conventional nemesis within the comics.

The tale will see the Shazam circle of relatives (established on the finish of the primary movie) steadiness customary lifestyles with being superheroes, sooner than two goddesses (Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu)) talk over with the arena and reason bother. It sounds as if, the brand new movie shall be a extra mature comedy and could have “extra grownup bets” than the unique, extra designed for a kid target audience.