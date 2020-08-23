‘Shazam’ Sequel Titled ‘Fury of the Gods,’ Will Sinbad Join the Forged?

Sinbad is starring in a “Shazam” film in spite of everything — possibly.

The actor and comic joined Zachary Levi and the solid of “Shazam!” throughout the DC FanDome digital fan conference, the place the sequel’s official title was revealed as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods.”

Levi kicked off the “Shazoom” name by explaining to followers that he was “a bit of restricted” about what he might speak about when it got here to the sequel, so he invited just a few shock company to the panel — together with co-stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Meagan Good, Adam Brody and director David F. Sandberg.

When Sinbad jumped onto the video convention, Levi seemed stunned asking, “Sinbad, are you in ‘Shazam 2?’”

“You inform me, John Krazinski, am I? As a result of all people although I used to be in ‘Shazam 1’ earlier than it even existed — Google it,” Sinbad joked, referencing the web theories that he’d starred in a comedy about a genie known as “Shazam” in the 1990s. (In 1996, Shaquille O’Neal performed a genie in a film titled “Kazaam.”)

“Folks suppose I used to be in that one too, ‘Shazam,’ ‘Kazaam,’ all the Kazaams, I’m relegated to the false reminiscences of the Tide era man,” Sinbad mentioned. “I’m going to work proper now to rectify the state of affairs as soon as and for all with an enormous, outstanding function in ‘Shazam 2,’ thanks very a lot.”

Whereas it’s unclear if Sinbad will be a part of the solid of the movie, he added, “I can play something. I can play a great man, dangerous man, I can play Shazam’s coach. And nice information, David — I’ve already began understanding for the film. Test this out, man. I’m gonna look so good. I’ll even do nude scenes, a bit of booty, not lots.”

Previous to the convention, Sandberg trolled followers by tweeting a faux poster for the sequel, with the title “Shazam!: Now the Youngsters Have Facial Hair,” acknowledging the lengthy delay between the two movies. The director posted the joke in response to a fan who tagged him on-line after “The Batman” director Matt Reeves revealed his movie’s brand and paintings on Thursday.

The primary “Shazam” was launched in 2019, happening to make $365 million at the field workplace. The lighthearted superhero movie starred Levi as Shazam and Angel as 14-year-old Billy Batson, who might flip into the godlike superhero at will.

