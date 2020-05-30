Shazam! Star Has A Great Idea For Henry Cavill In The DCEU

Followers on the web had been floating on air this previous week when it was reported that Henry Cavill is in talks to return to the DC Prolonged Universe as Superman. Whereas his comeback isn’t a positive factor simply but, it hasn’t stopped followers from speculating the place he can pop up and the way he can play a job within the franchise shifting ahead. Shazam! star John Glover is likely one of the individuals enthusiastic about Superman’s potential comeback, and he already has an thought that would assist usher Cavill again into the shared film universe.